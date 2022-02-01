Wind Chill Advisory

(Courtesy: National Weather Service Chanhassen

MNZ041-042-047-048-011715-

/O.NEW.KMPX.WC.Y.0013.220202T0300Z-220202T1800Z/

/O.CON.KMPX.WW.Y.0008.000000T0000Z-220201T2100Z/

Douglas-Todd-Stevens-Pope-

Including the cities of Alexandria, Long Prairie, Morris,

and Glenwood

304 AM CST Tue Feb 1 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, blowing snow. Winds

  gusting as high as 50 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very

  cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.

* WHERE...Douglas, Todd, Stevens and Pope Counties.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 3 PM CST this

  afternoon. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 9 PM this evening

  to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce

  visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning

  or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree

  branches. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause

  frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota.

