Including the cities of Alexandria, Long Prairie, Morris,
and Glenwood
304 AM CST Tue Feb 1 2022
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON
CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, blowing snow. Winds
gusting as high as 50 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very
cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.
* WHERE...Douglas, Todd, Stevens and Pope Counties.
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 3 PM CST this
afternoon. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 9 PM this evening
to noon CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning
or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree
branches. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota.