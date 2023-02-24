(Undated)--A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Friday for all of central, west central, southwest, and south central Minnesota. Officials say that wind chills to 35 below zero are possible. Frost bite could occur on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Warmer temperatures will return for the weekend. We could see the lower 30s by Sunday across the region.
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN
340 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023
Douglas-Todd-Stevens-Pope-Lac Qui Parle-Swift-Chippewa-Kandiyohi-
Yellow Medicine-Renville-Redwood-Brown-
Including the cities of Alexandria, Long Prairie, Morris,
Glenwood, Madison, Benson, Montevideo, Willmar, Granite Falls,
Olivia, Redwood Falls, and New Ulm
340 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west
central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.