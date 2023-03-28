Wild in first-place, beat Seattle 5-1 Monday night

(Courtesy: NHL/Minnesota Wild)

(St. Paul, MN)--Matt Boldy had a hat trick for the second time in the last five games to lead the Wild past the Seattle Kraken 5-1 in St. Paul Monday night.  Boldy scored two of his goals in the second period before lighting the lamp for a third time in the first minute of the third.  Jake Middleton and Ryan Hartman also scored for Minnesota, and Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 35 shots in the victory.  The Wild are in first-place in the Central Division with 95 points and a 43-22-and-nine record.  Minnesota visits second-place Colorado tomorrow.

Tags