(Dallas, TX)--Ryan Hartman knocked in a walk-off goal in the second overtime to lead the Minnesota Wild past the Dallas Stars 3-2 in Game One of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Monday. The game was played at American Airlines Center in Dallas. The Wild took a 1-0 lead late in the first with a power play goal from Kirill Kaprizov, but the Stars responded with two power play goals of their own early in the second. Sam Steel scored on a breakaway later in the frame to tie the game at two, and then Jake Oettinger and Filip Gustavsson stood on their heads for the next two-and-a-half periods until Hartman's game-winner. Gustavsson made 51 saves in the contest, while Oettinger stopped 45 shots. The Wild lead in the best-of-seven series one-game-to-none.
Game Two is in Dallas on Wednesday.