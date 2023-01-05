(St. Paul, MN)--The Minnesota Wild scored three goals in the second period of their 5-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Xcel Energy Center. Joel Eriksson Ek scored in the first, and both Kirill Kaprizov and Calen Addison lit the lamp early in the second to give Minnesota a 3-0 lead. The Wild kept Tampa Bay at a distance the rest of the way. Kaprizov had two goals in the victory, and Sam Steel also scored.
Minnesota has won three of four. The Wild are in third-place in the Central Division with 46 points and a 22-13-and-2 record. They visit Buffalo on Saturday.