DNR

(Courtesy: Minnesota Department of Natural Resources)

(St. Paul, MN)  --  The Minnesota D-N-R is reporting that a wild fox in Minnesota has tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza.  This is the first confirmed case of the bird flu in a wild mammal in Minnesota.   The U of M veterinary lab alerted state wildlife officials and the National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed the positive test from a fox baby this week in Anoka County.  Two red fox kits in Ontario, Canada were the first wild mammals in North America to test positive last week.  D-N-R officials plan to add avian influenza to the screening process when foxes are exhibiting neurological symptoms.  H-P-A-I has affected more than two-point-eight-million birds in Minnesota this year.

