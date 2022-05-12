(St. Paul, MN) -- The Minnesota D-N-R is reporting that a wild fox in Minnesota has tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza. This is the first confirmed case of the bird flu in a wild mammal in Minnesota. The U of M veterinary lab alerted state wildlife officials and the National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed the positive test from a fox baby this week in Anoka County. Two red fox kits in Ontario, Canada were the first wild mammals in North America to test positive last week. D-N-R officials plan to add avian influenza to the screening process when foxes are exhibiting neurological symptoms. H-P-A-I has affected more than two-point-eight-million birds in Minnesota this year.
CANCEL and DELAY
Wild fox In Minnesota tests positive for bird flu
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.
Trending Articles
Articles
- Central Minnesota former bar owner pleads guilty to arson
- Severe weather possible across Minnesota today
- If you are flying out of MSP, officials say to prepare for wait times
- Report: North Dakota hospitals worst in nation for performance
- Area man arrested for 1st degree criminal sexual conduct
- Stearns County teen ejected from vehicle in crash late last week
- Pedestrian injured north of Alexandria after being struck by a tractor
- Pedestrian reportedly struck by vehicle at the YMCA in Alexandria
- Man from Otter Tail County charged following standoff
- Severe weather hits portions of Minnesota on Monday, more severe weather possible this week