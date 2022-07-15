(Alexandria, MN)--A large crowd was on hand Thursday night for the White Sidewalls during the Concert on the Courthouse Lawn in Alexandria with the Red Willow Arts Coalition. The White Sidewalls are known throughout the region for playing the hits of the 50s and 60s.
Chuck Wencl, of the Red Willow Arts Coalition, said that he estimated that there were "about 2,000 people on hand" for the concert. A few raindrops didn't stop those of all ages from getting up and doing a little dancing.
Next Thursday night (July 21st) at 7 p.m. it will be Shalo Lee with some country music.