White out conditions likely later this afternoon into this evening

(Courtesy: National Weather Service)

St. Paul, MN)--White out conditions are likely later today in Minnesota as wind increases.  Snowfall is set to taper off this morning and wind gusts will pick up in the afternoon, dropping temperatures down below zero.  Much of the state is under Winter Storm, Wind Chill, and Blizzard warnings through Saturday morning.  Major travel disruptions and dangerous cold are expected as the holiday weekend approaches.   

Tags