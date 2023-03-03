Whalen is stepping down as Gophers women's coach

University of Minnesota Women's Head Basketball Coach Lindsay Whalen.

(Minneapolis, MN)--Lindsay Whalen is stepping down as the University of Minnesota women's basketball head coach.  The program announced Whalen's decision yesterday, a day after the ten was eliminated from the Big Ten Tournament.  Officials say she will stay with the team as a special assistant to the athletic director through April 2025 when her contract was set to expire.  Whalen thanked the university for the opportunity to lead the team.

