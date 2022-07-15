(Olivia, MN) -- A west central Minnesota woman is facing a third-degree murder charge for the drug overdose of a Renville County woman last November. Deja Padilla, 19, of Montevideo, is charged with supplying the victim with fentanyl which caused her death.
Officials say law enforcement received a 911 call from a woman later identified as Padilla as she left the victim’s home, saying a female was overdosing. Authorities responded but were told by the owner of the residence no one was overdosing so officers cleared the scene. Less than an hour later, 911 was contacted again after another person discovered the victim unconscious.