(Willmar, MN) -- Authorities in Kandiyohi County are investigating a tractor accident north of Willmar that left a man dead. Sheriff’s deputies say the 67-year-old victim was operating a utility tractor on the side of a creek embankment Wednesday evening when the tractor tipped and trapped him underneath. First responders rushed to the scene in Dovre (DOHV’-ree) Township, on the west end of Long Lake but the victim died of his injuries. The man’s name hasn’t been released.

