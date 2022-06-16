(Fergus Falls, MN)--West Central Initiative (WCI) is working with paleBLUEdot, LLC, to develop a climate action plan for west central Minnesota.
The first phase of the project began in early June with a survey open to residents of the region. “The survey allows us to identify and focus on the most important climate-related issues in our region,” said Assistant Community Planner Mark Kaelke. “Circulating the survey to receive as many responses as possible is a critical first step in creating an effective plan. We hope the Climate Action Plan will help address concerns and capture opportunities as they relate to our changing climate.”
In addition to information gathered from the survey, paleBLUEdot will compile area-specific data on energy use and emissions, infrastructure, natural resources, transportation, and potential renewable energy sources. The organization will then use the data to create a regional assessment of current climate sustainability and identify opportunities for improvement.
WCI will present reports generated from phase one at a series of public meetings this fall. The second phase of the project will incorporate the public’s feedback from phase one and contain additional framework, including strategies and goals. The study is slated for completion in the spring of 2023. To take the climate action survey, visit: palebluedot.llc/wci-climate-action-survey.
If you have questions about the survey or the Climate Action Plan, contact Mark Kaelke at mark@wcif.org.