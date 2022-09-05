"Welcome Week" continues for freshmen at U of M

(Photo courtesy: University of Minnesota)

(Minneapolis, MN)--"Welcome Week" continued over the Labor Day weekend for thousands of new students settling in at the University of Minnesota's Twin Cities campus. Officials say that on Saturday, people from the surrounding community talked with students about volunteer opportunities. There was also a late-night movie at Huntington Bank Stadium. Yesterday, was a day for students to explore Minneapolis and Saint Paul. Classes start Tuesday.

Tags