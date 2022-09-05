(Minneapolis, MN)--"Welcome Week" continued over the Labor Day weekend for thousands of new students settling in at the University of Minnesota's Twin Cities campus. Officials say that on Saturday, people from the surrounding community talked with students about volunteer opportunities. There was also a late-night movie at Huntington Bank Stadium. Yesterday, was a day for students to explore Minneapolis and Saint Paul. Classes start Tuesday.
"Welcome Week" continues at U of M
Tags
Mark Anthony
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.
Trending Articles
Articles
- Three injured in crash in western Minnesota
- Sauk Centre man dies as a result of farming accident
- Two dead in plane crash near Brainerd
- Woman avoids hitting deer but hits power pole near Sauk Centre
- Obituary- Paul C. Hedine, 62
- Underground explosions prompt additional monitoring at U of M
- Authorities asking for help in locating missing Minnesota man
- One person injured in crash near Brooten over the weekend
- 40,000+ Minnesota veterans eligible for bonus
- Harry Wait has been criminally charged