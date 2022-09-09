Weekly fall color report now underway

(Courtesy: DNR)

(St. Paul, MN)--It’s that time of year again, as Explore Minnesota and the DNR are launching the weekly fall color reports. Explore Minnesota’s Amy Barrett says we’re not seeing much color across the state yet except maybe a few sumac leaves or color in some trees stressed from drought conditions. The wave of peak fall colors typically starts in the northern part of the state in mid-September and makes its way south to the Iowa border by mid-October, and Barret says when it starts it’s going to come on “fast and furious.” More information on the progress of fall foliage can be found on the websites of the Minnesota DNR and Explore Minnesota Tourism.

