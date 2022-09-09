(St. Paul, MN)--It’s that time of year again, as Explore Minnesota and the DNR are launching the weekly fall color reports. Explore Minnesota’s Amy Barrett says we’re not seeing much color across the state yet except maybe a few sumac leaves or color in some trees stressed from drought conditions. The wave of peak fall colors typically starts in the northern part of the state in mid-September and makes its way south to the Iowa border by mid-October, and Barret says when it starts it’s going to come on “fast and furious.” More information on the progress of fall foliage can be found on the websites of the Minnesota DNR and Explore Minnesota Tourism.
Weekly fall color report now available by DNR
Tags
Mark Anthony
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.
Trending Articles
Articles
- Three injured in crash in western Minnesota
- Man dies in crash in central Minnesota Monday
- Tony Evers spent more than any other Democratic statewide candidate or officeholder in Wisconsin
- Man killed in crash in central Minnesota
- Two Minnesotans killed in plane crash in Wisconsin
- Minneapolis cops were highest paid in the city after George Floyd's murder
- Northern lights provide a beautiful sight in the Alexandria area
- Two injured in crash along I-94 in western Minnesota
- Wisconsin voter fraud charges open hypocrisy debate in AG election
- Man reportedly drowns near Brainerd over the weekend