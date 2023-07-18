(Undated)--If you are hoping for a weather pattern change that could help ease the drought here in Minnesota, it doesn't appear that will be happening anytime soon. Officials say that much of eastern Minnesota is more than 6" below normal for precipitation over the last 60 days.
Here in central and west central Minnesota, officials say we are 2 to 4 inches below normal for rainfall since mid-May.
Officials say don't look for the end of July to help, as it looks to favor seeing the heat crank up, with rainfall remaining sparse.