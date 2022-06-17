(St. Paul, MN) -- More and more time is being spent outside as kids are out of school and the weather is warm, also means more and more interaction with bugs. Alex Carlson with the Metropolitan Mosquito Control District says along with mosquitos, ticks are out in force. He says, “June is peak month for Lyme disease transmission in Minnesota.”
Carlson advises anyone who’s going to be out hiking in long grass or wooded areas “to check themselves, check their pets, check their kids, because ticks are very prevalent this time of year.” He also says tick numbers will dwindle in the middle of the summer and peak again in the fall.