Pay attention to school buses and students this school year

(File photo)

(St. Paul, MN)--Minnesota’s Office of Traffic Safety is reminding drivers about the first day of school.  Spokesperson Mike Hanson says it’s important to be aware of school buses and pay attention to what’s going on.  If you’re driving you are required to stop at least 20 feet from a school bus displaying red flashing lights or a stop arm.  Violations can reportedly cost up to $500.  Hanson says school bus-related fatalities are rare and that’s a good thing – but he says even one is too many.

