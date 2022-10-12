(Undated)--Minnesota drivers will likely notice more kids on the streets today (Wednesday) for Walk and Bike to School Day. MnDOT's Joseph Palmersheim says the goal is to take a day off from the school bus or carpool if possible. He says around 175 Minnesota districts are participating in the event today. Many schools have designated drop-off locations for students who take the bus.
Officials remind you that many students will also be walking and biking home from school later on today so be on the lookout for them this afternoon and evening.