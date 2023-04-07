(Undated)--The National Weather Service says much warmer temperatures are on the way, but how much you warm up varies based on location. They say for snow free locations highs will reach into the 60s, while for locations with snow still on the ground temperatures will only reach into the 40s. There is the possibility of rain, possibly mixed with snow to the north Friday night into early Saturday morning. In addition, there is another slight chance for rain that arrives on Sunday before things dry out.
Locally, we could reach the lower 60s by Tuesday and Wednesday across the area.