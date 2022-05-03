(Undated)--Both the Farmer's Almanac and NOAA are predicting a warm summer and below average precipitation for the months of June, July, and August for Minnesota and the Upper Midwest.
The Farmer's Almanac Managing Editor Sandi Duncan says that "temperatures are expected to ease towards the middle or the end of August and bring some relief," but they are predicting a very warm summer.
NOAA is also predicting above average temperatures over the summer with below average precipitation.
Locally here in Minnesota, farmers are still waiting to get into the fields to plant their seeds following a wet and cool spring.