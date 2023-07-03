(Undated)--Highs on Monday are expected to reach the upper 80s and lower 90s across much of west central Minnesota. However, parts of the state could see the low to mid 90s with increased humidity. Heat indices of 95 to 100 are expected across most of east central Minnesota. A Heat Advisory is in effect this afternoon through this evening for the Twin Cities metro area.
The National Weather Service says some storms could move in late Monday into Tuesday. Some of those cells could be on the strong to severe side.