(St. Paul, MN)--The state of Minnesota is making a bold step toward cutting carbon emissions. Governor Walz signed a bill yesterday that will require utilities in the state to transition to carbon-free electricity by 2040. The bill aims to move utilities toward wind and solar power sources, but allows them to use hydropower, biomass, hydrogen, and existing nuclear plants to reach carbon-free goals. Minnesota's previous standard was set in 2007 and had the goal of reducing overall carbon emissions to at least 80-percent below 2005 levels by 2050.
Walz signs Carbon-Free Energy By 2040 Bill
Mark Anthony
