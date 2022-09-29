(St. Paul, MN)--Governor Tim Walz is responding after calls from Republicans for an investigation into his administration’s handling of the 250-million-dollar Feeding our Future fraud scheme. The governor initially said a judge ordered the Department of Education to continue payments to the non-profit after fraud was detected, but that judge says payments resumed voluntarily. Walz said on Wednesday, “I’m not going to split hairs on the judge with this, the fact of the matters is, I didn’t want the suspects to get the money, but we followed the rules, we tried to do (what) is best on this.” So far at least 49 people have been charged in the meal program scandal.
Walz responds to calls for investigation into fraud scheme
Mark Anthony
