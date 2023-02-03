(St. Paul, MN)--Governor Walz is expected to sign the newly passed bill requiring Minnesota's electricity to be carbon-free by 2040. The Senate narrowly passed the requirement yesterday on a party line vote, sending it to the governor's desk. The requirement will push up plans by a decade by the state's two largest retail utilities to dump carbon-creating energy. Electric companies will have the right to appeal if the move is deemed too expensive or if alternative power sources aren't reliable enough to maintain service.
Walz expected to sign newly passed carbon-free by 2040 bill
Mark Anthony
