Gov. Tim Walz expected to sign carbon-free by 2040 bill

(Courtesy: Minnesota Legislature)

(St. Paul, MN)--Governor Walz is expected to sign the newly passed bill requiring Minnesota's electricity to be carbon-free by 2040.  The Senate narrowly passed the requirement yesterday on a party line vote, sending it to the governor's desk.  The requirement will push up plans by a decade by the state's two largest retail utilities to dump carbon-creating energy.  Electric companies will have the right to appeal if the move is deemed too expensive or if alternative power sources aren't reliable enough to maintain service.

