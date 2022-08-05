Walz-Jensen appear at Farmfest near Redwood Falls

(Redwood Falls, MN)--The Walz administration is touting Minnesota’s record-low unemployment rate in a just-published op-ed in U-S News and World Report. Governor Tim Walz said during his Farmfest appearance this week that Minnesota not only has the lowest unemployment rate of any state in history, it has the second-highest job participation rates. Republican challenger Scott Jensen wasn’t impressed, saying the state’s one-point-eight unemployment rate “doesn’t really matter” as long as Minnesota ranks in the bottom half for economic growth. Walz contends strategic investments will help Minnesota’s economy grow. Jensen says the answer is to cut taxes and get government out of the way of business.

