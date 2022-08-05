(Redwood Falls, MN)--The Walz administration is touting Minnesota’s record-low unemployment rate in a just-published op-ed in U-S News and World Report. Governor Tim Walz said during his Farmfest appearance this week that Minnesota not only has the lowest unemployment rate of any state in history, it has the second-highest job participation rates. Republican challenger Scott Jensen wasn’t impressed, saying the state’s one-point-eight unemployment rate “doesn’t really matter” as long as Minnesota ranks in the bottom half for economic growth. Walz contends strategic investments will help Minnesota’s economy grow. Jensen says the answer is to cut taxes and get government out of the way of business.
Walz and Jensen square off at Farmfest
Mark Anthony
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.
Trending Articles
Articles
- Iowa nursing home named one of the nation’s worst after emergency shut-down
- Standoff in central Minnesota is over, man arrested
- Storms possible Friday across parts of North Dakota and Minnesota
- Three people die Thursday in crash in west central Minnesota
- Officials investigating the death of an inmate in west central Minnesota
- Alcohol suspected in fatal motorcycle crash
- Victim identified in fatal motorcycle crash near Vargas
- Labs' testing limitation casts doubt on some meth cases in Wisconsin
- Body found in parked vehicle in central Minnesota
- Dangerous temperatures and heat index values set for Minnesota Tuesday