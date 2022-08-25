(Alexandria, MN)--Alexandria Technical & Community College was also recently named the third best community college in the nation by WalletHub. President Michael Seymour was asked about what the distinction means to the school…
Only State Technical College of Missouri and Northwest Iowa Community College were ranked higher.
In addition, the Minnesota system was named the seventh best system in the nation.
For more on the rankings go to: https://wallethub.com/edu/e/best-worst-community-colleges/15076