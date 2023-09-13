(Alexandria, MN)--KXRA-KX92-Z99 Radio and VoiceOfAlexandria.com will host the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Wake Up Alexandria event this Friday, September 15 from 7:30 to 8:30 am. The event will take place at 1312 Broadway in Alexandria.
Wake Up Alexandria is a Chamber networking event that is open to everyone. It offers an opportunity for attendees to learn about the businesses and organizations within the community. A $1 admission is requested, with all proceeds donated to the day’s nonprofit recipient, the Vikingland Band Festival. All Chamber members will be placed in a drawing for the Pot of Gold currently valued at more than $7,150!
KXRA-KX92-Z99 Radio and VoiceOfAlexandria.com are part of the Leighton Broadcasting family and cover the West Central Minnesota region. The original station, KXRA-AM (1490) first went on the air in 1949. The station hosts a talk show, Open Line, Swap Shop and Home-Grown programs, as well as coverage of Cardinal sports, city council, county commissioners, church services, community news, daily funeral announcements, morning trivia, and the Birthday Club. KXRA-FM (92.3) began in 1967 and airs classic rock, local information, daily trivia, contesting, the Nine O’Clock Double Shot and the 5 O’Clock Rock Block. KXRZ-FM (99.3) was added to the local mix in 2000 and features today’s hit music and The Buffet of Fun morning show. Voice of Alexandria was developed in 2013 to provide a broader voice for all that is happening in the Alexandria Lakes Area.
