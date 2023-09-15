Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Wake Up Alexandria event at Leighton Broadcasting

KXRA-KX92-Z99 Radio and VoiceOfAlexandria.com will host the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Wake Up Alexandria event today (Friday) from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 am.  The event will take place at 1312 Broadway in Alexandria. All are welcome to attend.  

Wake Up Alexandria is a Chamber networking event that is open to everyone. It offers an opportunity for attendees to learn about the businesses and organizations within the community. A $1 admission is requested, with all proceeds donated to the day’s nonprofit recipient, the Vikingland Band Festival. All Chamber members will be placed in a drawing for the Pot of Gold currently valued at more than $7,150!

