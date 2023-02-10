(St. Cloud, MN)--Vice President Kamala Harris was in central Minnesota on Thursday discussing electric vehicle investment during a visit. Harris was in St. Cloud at the New Flyer transit bus manufacturer. Harris talked to employees and spoke about how the electric buses were part of the solution to climate change. New Flyer manufactures a zero-emission bus that the company says is "the most advanced electric bus on the market today."
President Joe Biden was at the same manufacture in 2009 when he was VP.