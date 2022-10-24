(Minneapolis, MN)--Vice President Kamala Harris says women's reproductive rights are on the ballot in the November election. Harris participated in a discussion on abortion rights and access at Metropolitan State University and said her 23-year-old daughter will have fewer rights than her 80-year-old mother-in-law.
Harris told the Minnesota group that it matters who represents the people of this state and is responsible for doing justice on behalf of those people when it comes to an issue like this. The Republican National Committee said in a statement, "Democrats continue to support the Biden agenda, which has brought their families historic inflation, lower wages, a resurging opioid epidemic, and rampant crime.”