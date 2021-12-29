(Alexandria, MN) 2021 had so much complexity to it. It was a combination of togetherness, divisiveness, struggles and triumphs. Looking back on the year, we've compiled a number of stories that we will share in a series of links in a combination of articles, videos, photos and audio clips. Hopefully you can take a trip back with us through the following stories from the year, 2021, by scrolling down the page. (The following stories are in way complete, but still a good encapsulation of the past year in the Alexandria Lakes Area.)
For audio archives from KXRA-AM's Openline programs, click on this "Archive" link.
(Alexandria, MN) The Alexandria City Council added a few new faces, while a familiar one ste…
(Alexandria, MN) County Commissioners Jerry Rapp and Keith Englund were sworn in to resume t…
(Alexandria, MN) Curt Lind has been around veterans all his life. His father was a WWII vet…
(Alexandria, MN) It is without question that the bar and restaurant industry has been uniqu…
The Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce proudly announces that Carl Vaagenes, CEO of A…
(Alexandria, MN) The Alexandria City Council met on Monday, January 11th for the first form…
(Alexandria, MN) Mark Watkins, is the 2020 ACE Award (A Champion in Education) recipient. O…
(Alexandria, MN) The journey for Mike Sieve began in the 1960's when his parents took a chan…
The Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Echo Press, are proud…
(Alexandria, MN) Nine groups of DECA/Business CAPS students from Alexandria put their best f…
(Alexandria, MN) On Tuesday, January 19th the regular time slot dedicated to the executive D…
(Alexandria, MN) As the remodel work begins on the Douglas Street location, the Douglas Coun…
(Alexandria, MN) On Sunday afternoon, at approximately 4:54 pm, the Douglas County Sheriff'…
(Miltona, MN) Early this morning, around TWO a.m., the Douglas County Sheriff's Office rece…
(Alexandria, MN) The Alexandria Public Schools have been looking to help streamline their o…
WADENA, Minn. – Jan. 27, 2021 – The COVID-19 vaccine is currently unavailable to the general…
(Alexandria, MN) Alexandria Public Schools (APS) provided some parent communication on Wedn…
(Evansville, MN) On Monday February 1, 2021 the Douglas County Sheriff's Office received a 9…
(Garfield, MN) Monday evening the Douglas County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call around…
(Alexandria, MN) At around 5pm Wednesday evening a search warrant was executed near the are…
(Alexandria, MN) Alomere Health of Alexandria has an update regarding their visitor policy. …
On January 28, 2021, Stephanie and her daughter Frankie purchased their new home built by ar…
(Alexandria, MN) – Young Life, an international Christian organization for teenagers that ha…
(Alexandria, MN) Think how many heartbeats take place in a year, much less a decade, or God …
(Alexandria, MN) The Alexandria City Council met Monday night for a regularly scheduled mee…
(Alexandria, MN) Recently it was announced that Love INC is the 2021 recipient of the Leigh…
(Alexandria, MN) The Alexandria Downtown Merchants Association (ADMA) Board of Directors ar…
(Fergus Falls, MN) Last March the Grant County DAC was closed because of the coronavirus pa…
(Alexandria, MN) When Dave Gibbons and Adam Graf started Copper Trail Brewing Company they …
(undated) -- In their seventh consecutive advancement to the Minnesota State High School Lea…
(Alexandria, MN) The Douglas County Commissioners met on Tuesday, February 16th and covered …
(Miltona, MN) Sunday morning, at approximately 5:55am, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office …
(Alexandria, MN) The Alexandria City Council met on Monday, February 22nd. KXRA's Tom Chorl…
Alexandria School Board approves advertising for bids on two facility additions to replace leased spaces
(Alexandria, MN) At its meeting Monday, February 22, the Alexandria School Board unanimously…
(Alexandria, MN) In the early morning hours of February 25th, 2020 the call came in to inve…
(ST. PAUL, MN) – On Thursday, the Minnesota Senate, with tri-partisan (GOP, DFL and Independ…
(Nimrod, MN) Saturday evening, just before 9:00pm a Wadena County Sheriff’s Office deputy at…
(Alexandria, MN) Horizon Public Health is currently offering COVID-19 vaccine for the week o…
Douglas County wants the public’s input on what to include in the planned park on Pilgrim Po…
Alexandria Mayor, Bobbie Osterberg’s 2021 word(s) of the year is ICE; I=Integrity, C=Commitm…
(Lake Carlos, Douglas County) Last week the water levels were being reduced in lake Carlos a…
(Alexandria, MN) As vaccination doses are getting distributed to more and more health facil…
Alexandria Mayor, Bobbie Osterberg’s 2021 word of the year is ICE. I=Integrity, C=Commitment…
(St. Paul, MN) After what appeared to be a somewhat comforting report on Monday from the Min…
(St. Paul, MN) Governor Tim Walz announced a loosening of COVID-19 restrictions during a pr…
Opening April 19, 2021, Longtrees Woodfire Grill will serve up classic midwest cuisine with …
(Sauk Centre, MN) The Minnesota State Patrol says 78 year old Bryan Withers of Osakis died …
(GLENWOOD, Minnesota, March 17, 2021): Starting Monday, March 22, Pope County will offer mor…
(Kensington, MN) After a good season out at Andes Tower Hills they held their annual pond p…
(March 23, 2021 – DULUTH, Minn.) More than $10 million in grants are available to fund infra…
(Long Prairie, MN) The Minnesota State Patrol reports that a 22 year old Alexandria man was…
(Alexandria, MN) The Alexandria City Council and the Douglas County Commissioners met for a …
(Carlos, MN) Saturday afternoon, at about 2:44pm the Douglas County Sheriff's Office receive…
(Alexandria, MN) When the Jingle Bells Foundation (JBF) wrapped up its five-hour live telet…
(Alexandria, MN) Residents of Bethany on the Lake were alarmed to see a man out in the middl…
(Alexandria, MN) On March 22nd the Alexandria City Council and the Douglas County Commission…
Alexandria Technical & Community College is adding to its Legends Athletics portfolio wi…
(St. Cloud, MN) -- A Stearns County judge has sentenced a man to 21 years in prison for firi…
With warmer weather and only two months of the school year remaining, everyone is looking fo…
(Alexandria, MN) It is a right of passage. Each Spring as the warmer temperatures start bri…
(Alexandria, MN) With a good crowd on hand a man deserving of some praise and recognition re…
(Alexandria, MN) U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar has made appearances on nearly every news talk …
(Alexandria, MN) -- Members of the public will continue to provide valuable input into the f…
(Alexandria, MN) After a challenging past year, the restaurant industry is looking for thing…
(Nelson, MN) Fire fighters from Alexandria, Carlos and Osakis fought a stubborn silo fire l…
(Alexandria, MN) At the regular meeting held April 19, the Alexandria School Board voted to …
(Alexandria, MN) The Douglas County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday, April 20th to dis…
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. -- At a special meeting held April 14, the Alexandria School Board unanimo…
(Kensington, MN) The Minnesota State Patrol responded to a head-on crash in Douglas County’…
(Garfield, MN) On Saturday morning, at approximately 6:47am, Douglas County Dispatch receive…
(Alexandria, MN) Pike and Pint is excited to announce that they are remodeling the inside o…
(St. Paul, MN) Last week’s action on the House floor was marked by a series of marathon ses…
(Alexandria, MN) The Alexandria City Council held a marathon meeting Monday night that conta…
(Alexandria, MN) Explore Alexandria Tourism is an organization that does much to promote the…
(Alexandria, MN) With a combination of honor, tradition, and service, the three new veteran…
(Alexandria, MN) Authorities have released more information on the Saturday drowning on Lak…
(Alexandria, MN) The Douglas County Commissioners met on Tuesday, May 4th. KXRA's Tom Chorl…
SAINT PAUL, MN – Ahead of an expected announcement this week by Governor Walz loosening Minn…
(Alexandria, MN) – In late fall of 2020 staff from the Alexandria Police Department learned …
(St. Cloud, MN) For months Alexandria Senator Bill Ingebrigtsen has been challenged with th…
(St. Paul, MN) After many months of tight COVID-19 protocols in the state of Minnesota, Gov…
(Alexandria, MN) Hundreds of students from nearly forty Alexandria Technical and Community …
(Otter Tail County) The 74th annual Governor's Fishing Opener takes place this weekend in O…
(Hinckley, MN) The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a crash that took the life of a 4…
[ST. PAUL, MN] – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz kicked off the Minnesota fishing opener today i…
(Alexandria, MN) May 17, 2021 – The City of Alexandria is reaching out to the public regardi…
(Alexandria, MN) The Douglas County board of commissioners met on Tuesday and talked throug…
(Osakis, MN) When the Osakis graduating class of 2021 get together for class reunions, at l…
(Alexandria, MN) The Alexandria City Council met on Monday, May 10th in the council chamber…
(Alexandria, MN) As District 12 Senator from Elbow Lake, Torrey Westrom, works on his Ag bu…
(Tulsa, Oklahoma) In April of 2020 Ben O'Donnell faced the very real possibility that COVID…
(Osakis, MN) Early Sunday morning at approximately 5:24 a.m., Douglas County Sheriffs Deput…
WADENA, Minn. – May. 24, 2021 – On May 21, members of Tri-County Health Care staff and sever…
(Alexandria, MN) Six years ago Kent Kopp made a big decision. After working many years at D…
May 28, 2021 — Bethany on the Lake upholds their tradition of recognizing those who have ser…
Alexandria, MN — Motorists who use County State Aid Highway (CSAH) 1 near the Douglas and Ot…
(Alexandria, MN) Veterans in Douglas County had hoped for years that the new Veterans Memori…
(Alexandria, MN) The Douglas County Commissioners met on the first day of June. KXRA's Tom …
(Miltona, MN) When you think of snowboarding meccas, you think of British Columbia, Breckenr…
(Alexandria, MN) When you look in the history books of graduating classes in Alexandria, th…
Each year the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) recognizes the top Minnesota dairy h…
(Alexandria, MN) The Alexandria Shooting Park will be a busy place for the next nine days, J…
(Alexandria, MN) Alexandria Firefighters were on the scene of an apartment fire early Monda…
Alexandria, MN — Work to construct a roundabout in LaGrand Township is set to begin in late …
(Kensington, MN) Shawn Stoen has been taking photographs for years. Last Thursday was anot…
(Alexandria, MN) Monday afternoon a garbage truck caught fire while out at Carlos Creek Wine…
There will be three candidates – Jeff Patience, Maureen Eigen, and Jeremy Smith vying for a …
PITTSBURGH, June 23, 2021 — In its second announcement of 2021, the Carnegie Hero Fund is pr…
(Brandon, MN) Tuesday evening around 9:20 Douglas County Dispatch received a call about a mo…
(Alexandria, MN) Fifteen marching bands made a triumphant return to Alexandria as the 37th …
(Alexandria, MN) The Alexandria City Council met on Monday, May 28th for both a special mee…
(Alexandria, MN) Just before 7pm Monday night three vehicles were involved in a collision at…
(St. Paul, MN) – Marathon negotiations and multiple attempts have led to Governor Tim Walz's…
(Alexandria, MN) Viking Bank has been selected as the recipient of the 2021 Business & …
(Alexandria, MN) Wednesday evening, around 8:18pm the Douglas County Sheriff's Office recei…
(Brandon, MN) The driver of a motorcycle that crashed on June 22nd north of Brandon has now…
(Alexandria, MN) There will be three candidates – Jeff Patience, Maureen Eigen, and Jeremy …
(Alexandria, MN) The Douglas County commissioners met on Tuesday, July 6th for a regular cou…
(Alexandria, MN) The Alexandria City Council met for a relatively short meeting on Monday, …
(Glenwood, MN) Signs are up along Highway 29 between Alexandria and Glenwood alerting motor…
(Alexandria, MN) Tuesday, July 13th Douglas County Deputies were checking a residence for su…
Remember to vote for the District 206 School Board! Now through August 9, you can vote early…
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has issued an air quality alert for northern, …
(Alexandria, MN) Effective at 12:00 a.m. Thursday, July 22, 2021, ALP Utilities (ALP) is im…
A fascinating look at past events that parallel current events.
(Alexandria, MN) -- Recently, Resorters Golf Tournament Chairman Jerry Rose spoke at length with Dave McClurg about the coming Resorters, which marks the centennial of this prestigious tournament.
(Alexandria, MN) The Alexandria Public Schools have an open position on their school board. …
(Alexandria, MN) The Alexandria City Council chambers were a busy place Monday night. Amon…
(Alexandria, MN) During Monday's City Council meeting Alexandria Police Chief Scott Kent too…
(Evansville, MN) A Fargo woman died in a head-on crash near Evansville Monday afternoon. Th…
(Alexandria, MN) Three more Douglas County veterans are being recognized through the Operation Veteran Recognition program. Navy veteran Gabe Pipo, Army veteran Daryl Tvrdik and Marine veteran Dane Compton are the latest honorees.
ST. PAUL, Minnesota – Approximately 65 soldiers from the Minnesota National Guard’s C Batter…
(Osakis, MN) A pursuit this morning in eastern Douglas County led to a man being taken away …
(Alexandria, MN) Tuesday's primary election has made clear who will be on the November ballo…
(Alexandria, MN) The Alexandria City Council met on Monday night for a regular council sessi…
(Alexandria, MN) From inside his shop at his home near Villard, MN Jeff Roste is creating s…
(Alexandria, MN) Throughout the summer the board at the Veterans Memorial Park have been no…
Horizon Public Health is reporting an increase of COVID-19 cases, a trend that has continued…
Alexandria, MN — The end is near. Work is on pace to be completed by September 10 on the rou…
The 2021 Douglas County Fair lived up to its motto of "Making memories to last a lifetime". …
Local surgical history was made last month when Dr. Eric Nelson of Heartland Orthopedic Spec…
(Alexandria, MN) The Alexandria City Council met on Monday evening, August 24th. The counci…
(Alexandria, MN) The latest numbers out of the Minnesota Department of Health indicate that…
WADENA, Minn. – Aug. 23, 2021 – Tri-County Health Care is officially announcing its brand tr…
(KNSI) — Severe weather that tore through the St. Cloud area late Saturday morning and early…
(Alexandria, MN) Another great showing for the Youth Outdoor Activity Day out at the Alexand…
(September 1, 2021; Calabasas, CA) Harbor Freight Tools has announced that it will be openin…
(Alexandria, MN) Aagard is excited to announce expansion plans to keep up with customer dema…
(Redwood Falls Township) - A Redwood Falls woman seriously hurt in a chain-reaction crash in…
(Alexandria, MN) Alexandria Public Schools made the decision last week to update their prot…
(Erhard, MN) -- A bee attack is blamed for the death of a man in Otter Tail County. Deputies…
(Alexandria, MN) More than 300 people showed up for the DFL picnic held in Alexandria at ci…
(Alexandria, MN) It was a dream for Chris Kragenbring that is finally a reality. She is th…
Alexandria, MN — The roundabout is open! Motorists can now flow easily through the roundabou…
(Alexandria, MN) It's been 20 years since two Minnesota priests were in the heart of Manhat…
(Long Prairie, MN) -- Authorities in Todd County report an early Sunday morning shooting has left one person dead and two wounded.
(Alexandria, MN) The work along the State Highway 29 South corridor in Alexandria has become…
(Alexandria, MN) I've heard of people say they can fill up their cart in no time when out s…
Alexandria, MN — Douglas County residents will be visiting a new location for certain servic…
(Alexandria, MN) Imagine running more than one marathon in a week's time. Now imagine doin…
(Alexandria, MN) The Alexandria City Council met for a full council meeting Monday evening.…
(Alexandria, MN) Although Carlos Creek Winery held a Grape Stomp Festival in 2020, it paled …
(Miltona, MN) Sunday evening, at approximately 7:56 PM, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office…
(Alexandria, MN) Homecoming is always a very busy time at any high school. Hopefully throu…
(Alexandria, MN) The Douglas County Commissioners met for the last time in the courthouse f…
The Alexandria Education Foundation (AEF) is pleased to announce that the following individu…
(Alexandria, MN) The American Association of University Women (AAUW) has held many public f…
(Osakis, MN) Osakis Superintendent Randy Bergquist sent a message out to facility, staff, f…
(Leaf Valley, MN) On Friday afternoon, at approximately 1:26 pm the Douglas County Sheriff's…
(Alexandria, MN) The Alexandria City Council met on Monday, September 27th. The city agend…
(Glenwood, MN) A 68 year old Pope County woman died after being hit by a vehicle as she walk…
(Alexandria, MN) One of the most ambitious projects in downtown Alexandria may finally be mo…
(Alexandria, MN) On September 30th at approximately 9:00 PM the Douglas County Sheriff's Of…
(Alexandria, MN) The Douglas County Board met in their new Administration Building space at…
Alexandria, Minn. – On Monday, September 27th, the Alexandria Area Community Foundation (AAC…
Horizon Public Health is reporting a continued upward trend and surge in COVID-19 cases. As …
(Osakis, MN) Thursday afternoon, just after two o’clock, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office…
(Alexandria, MN) The latest data from the Minnesota Department of Health includes two more …
(Garfield, MN) On Monday, October 11, at 8:29 pm, the Sheriff's Office received a 911 call o…
(Alexandria, MN) SunOpta is on the cusp of a growing industry for plant-based retail sales. …
(Alexandria, MN) Authorities have now released the names of the people involved in last Thur…
(Alexandria, MN) The Douglas County Commissioners met on Tuesday, October 19th in the Admini…
(Alexandria, MN) Enrollment in the Alexandria Public Schools is stable and showing a slight…
Mark Koep, has been the Feedlot Coordinator for Douglas County since 2017. Prior to that, he…
(Alexandria, MN) A recent drive to Evansville along highway 82 Tuesday, starting on the west…
FERGUS FALLS, MINN — Alex Ostenson of Evansville has been named one of two 2022-23 Initiator…
(Alexandria, MN) Friday morning the Alexandria Police Department was alerted to the vandaliz…
(Alexandria, MN) The Alexandria City Council met on Monday night October 25th for a regular …
Alexandria, Minn. – The Alexandria Area Community Foundation (AACF) announced today that $47…
In the 2021 local special elections there were a number of questions on the ballots for area…
(Alexandria, MN) Voters have elected Maureen Eigen to fill a special one-year term on the Al…
(Alexandria, MN) This weekend is a big celebration of the history of women's athletics at Al…
(Kensington, MN) Andes Tower Hills near Alexandria began to make snow Friday night as the te…
(Alexandria, MN) The Douglas County Commissioners met on Tuesday morning at the County Admin…
(Pine County, MN) Nearly six months after a Garfield man was killed in a crash near Hinckley…
(Alexandria, MN) To say that Dr. Craig Jessop is a distinguished music director seems minim…
(Alexandria, MN) A number of people gathered last Saturday afternoon and evening to celebrat…
(Alexandria, MN) Once again the Unity Foundation was able to present their annual Ernie Unru…
(Alexandria, MN) Current KXRA-AM program director and on-air personality Mark Anthony has b…
(Alexandria, MN) A flag that was flown over each Land-based Phalanx Weapon System Site in Ba…
(Alexandria, MN) Three new faces will adorn the billboard near Alexandria Clinic soon. The…
(Alexandria, MN) There was something special about the lighting ceremony in 2020 because of…
(Alexandria, MN) Following the Thursday, December 2nd County budget hearing, the final levy…
(Osakis, MN) Don Ollom is unique in many ways. As a 97 year old man he has the distinction…