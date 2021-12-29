(Alexandria, MN) 2021 had so much complexity to it. It was a combination of togetherness, divisiveness, struggles and triumphs. Looking back on the year, we've compiled a number of stories that we will share in a series of links in a combination of articles, videos, photos and audio clips. Hopefully you can take a trip back with us through the following stories from the year, 2021, by scrolling down the page. (The following stories are in way complete, but still a good encapsulation of the past year in the Alexandria Lakes Area.)

For audio archives from KXRA-AM's Openline programs, click on this "Archive" link.

+6 Osterberg Sworn in as Alexandria's New Mayor (Alexandria, MN) The Alexandria City Council added a few new faces, while a familiar one ste…

County Commissioners Get Ready for 2021 (Alexandria, MN) County Commissioners Jerry Rapp and Keith Englund were sworn in to resume t…

+3 Billboard Pays Tribute to Local Veterans (Alexandria, MN) Curt Lind has been around veterans all his life. His father was a WWII vet…

+4 $30-40 Tip Turned into $42,500 for Local Restaurant Employees (Alexandria, MN) It is without question that the bar and restaurant industry has been uniqu…

Chamber announces 2020 Friend of the Chamber The Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce proudly announces that Carl Vaagenes, CEO of A…

Alexandria City Council Holds First Meeting of 2021 (Alexandria, MN) The Alexandria City Council met on Monday, January 11th for the first form…

Watkins named DECA's ACE Award Winner (Alexandria, MN) Mark Watkins, is the 2020 ACE Award (A Champion in Education) recipient. O…

+2 Brass Lantern Closes Its Doors After Nearly 40 Years of Serving (Alexandria, MN) The journey for Mike Sieve began in the 1960's when his parents took a chan…

+6 Top 5 Under 40 Young Professionals Announced The Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Echo Press, are proud…

Family Escapes House Fire Near Miltona (Miltona, MN) Early this morning, around TWO a.m., the Douglas County Sheriff's Office rece…

+3 Alexandria School Board takes next step (Alexandria, MN) The Alexandria Public Schools have been looking to help streamline their o…

Garage Fire Near Evansville (Evansville, MN) On Monday February 1, 2021 the Douglas County Sheriff's Office received a 9…

Trailer Fire in Garfield Injures Man (Garfield, MN) Monday evening the Douglas County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call around…

Swat team executes search warrant on Irving Street (Alexandria, MN) At around 5pm Wednesday evening a search warrant was executed near the are…

Visitor Guidelines for Alomere Health are Updated (Alexandria, MN) Alomere Health of Alexandria has an update regarding their visitor policy. …

Home is EVERYTHING - Habitat celebrates 100th Family Milestone On January 28, 2021, Stephanie and her daughter Frankie purchased their new home built by ar…

+6 From a one-pound birth to 100 years of life (Alexandria, MN) Think how many heartbeats take place in a year, much less a decade, or God …

+2 Love INC is the 2021 "Gratitude on Repeat" Winner (Alexandria, MN) Recently it was announced that Love INC is the 2021 recipient of the Leigh…

Downtown Merchants Board Plans for 2021 (Alexandria, MN) The Alexandria Downtown Merchants Association (ADMA) Board of Directors ar…

AAHS One Act Play Earns Top Award At State Festival (undated) -- In their seventh consecutive advancement to the Minnesota State High School Lea…

Doehling to Replace Rosenow as Auditor-Treasurer (Alexandria, MN) The Douglas County Commissioners met on Tuesday, February 16th and covered …

Miltona Fire Claims One Life (Miltona, MN) Sunday morning, at approximately 5:55am, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office …

+6 Alexandria's Downtown Fire, One Year Later (Alexandria, MN) In the early morning hours of February 25th, 2020 the call came in to inve…

Horizon Public Health Has Limited Supply of Vaccines (Alexandria, MN) Horizon Public Health is currently offering COVID-19 vaccine for the week o…

Public Input Requested on Pilgrim Point Douglas County wants the public’s input on what to include in the planned park on Pilgrim Po…

West Central Minnesota Ahead of State Average for Vaccinations (Alexandria, MN) As vaccination doses are getting distributed to more and more health facil…

+2 Audit leads to spike in known COVID-19 Cases (St. Paul, MN) After what appeared to be a somewhat comforting report on Monday from the Min…

Longtrees Woodfire Grill to open in mid-April Opening April 19, 2021, Longtrees Woodfire Grill will serve up classic midwest cuisine with …

Osakis Man Dies in Head-on Crash on I94 (Sauk Centre, MN) The Minnesota State Patrol says 78 year old Bryan Withers of Osakis died …

Andes Ends Season With A Splash (Kensington, MN) After a good season out at Andes Tower Hills they held their annual pond p…

Alexandria Man Dies in Tuesday Crash (Long Prairie, MN) The Minnesota State Patrol reports that a 22 year old Alexandria man was…

+4 City - County Meet and Tackle Mutual Issues (Alexandria, MN) The Alexandria City Council and the Douglas County Commissioners met for a …

Fire Starts in Carlos Business Saturday (Carlos, MN) Saturday afternoon, at about 2:44pm the Douglas County Sheriff's Office receive…

+3 Jingle Bells Foundation Gives Out Additional Funds (Alexandria, MN) When the Jingle Bells Foundation (JBF) wrapped up its five-hour live telet…

+3 Man rescued from sheet of ice on Lake Winona (Alexandria, MN) Residents of Bethany on the Lake were alarmed to see a man out in the middl…

Defining Alexandria's Two Mile Radius (Alexandria, MN) On March 22nd the Alexandria City Council and the Douglas County Commission…

Alexandria College adds Competitive Fishing to Legends Athletics Alexandria Technical & Community College is adding to its Legends Athletics portfolio wi…

+5 Tick Season Brings Out Warning for Lyme Disease (Alexandria, MN) It is a right of passage. Each Spring as the warmer temperatures start bri…

+4 Jensen Named 2020 Christian Service Winner (Alexandria, MN) With a good crowd on hand a man deserving of some praise and recognition re…

+2 Senator Visits Alexandria to Talk About Restaurant Revitalization (Alexandria, MN) U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar has made appearances on nearly every news talk …

Planning for Pilgrim Point - Open House for Public (Alexandria, MN) -- Members of the public will continue to provide valuable input into the f…

+9 New Restaurant Opens in Alexandria (Alexandria, MN) After a challenging past year, the restaurant industry is looking for thing…

Three Fire Departments Fight Sunday Silo Fire (Nelson, MN) Fire fighters from Alexandria, Carlos and Osakis fought a stubborn silo fire l…

+4 Alexandria School Board awards facility improvements contract to Innovative Builders (Alexandria, MN) At the regular meeting held April 19, the Alexandria School Board voted to …

Pilgrim Point, Shoreland Ordinances, Part of County Meeting (Alexandria, MN) The Douglas County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday, April 20th to dis…

Patience Appointed to Fill Alexandria School Board Vacancy ALEXANDRIA, Minn. -- At a special meeting held April 14, the Alexandria School Board unanimo…

+2 Pike and Pint temporarily closed for remodeling (Alexandria, MN) Pike and Pint is excited to announce that they are remodeling the inside o…

+3 Explore Alexandria Speaks Highly of RCC Expansion Plan (Alexandria, MN) Explore Alexandria Tourism is an organization that does much to promote the…

Three New Veterans Honored with Billboard (Alexandria, MN) With a combination of honor, tradition, and service, the three new veteran…

Authorities Identify Lake Ida Drowning Victim (Alexandria, MN) Authorities have released more information on the Saturday drowning on Lak…

Commissioners Reject Mining Near Forada and More (Alexandria, MN) The Douglas County Commissioners met on Tuesday, May 4th. KXRA's Tom Chorl…

Local Republicans Want Concrete End to Executive Powers SAINT PAUL, MN – Ahead of an expected announcement this week by Governor Walz loosening Minn…

BCA Investigates Prior Alex PD Purchases (Alexandria, MN) – In late fall of 2020 staff from the Alexandria Police Department learned …

ATCC Celebrates Graduation (Alexandria, MN) Hundreds of students from nearly forty Alexandria Technical and Community …

Garfield Man Dies in Friday Crash, Two Others Face Life-Threatening Injuries (Hinckley, MN) The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a crash that took the life of a 4…

+2 Governor Walz Kicks Off Fishing Opener in Otter Tail County [ST. PAUL, MN] – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz kicked off the Minnesota fishing opener today i…

+2 City Announces An Update to Mask Policy (Alexandria, MN) May 17, 2021 – The City of Alexandria is reaching out to the public regardi…

County Addresses New Roundabout, Charging Stations and More (Alexandria, MN) The Douglas County board of commissioners met on Tuesday and talked throug…

+3 Seven Osakis Seniors Commit to National Guard (Osakis, MN) When the Osakis graduating class of 2021 get together for class reunions, at l…

+4 EPA Calls for Lake Winona Cleanup (Alexandria, MN) The Alexandria City Council met on Monday, May 10th in the council chamber…

Senator Westrom Talks About Victories, Challenges of Session (Alexandria, MN) As District 12 Senator from Elbow Lake, Torrey Westrom, works on his Ag bu…

Former Alexandria Man Returns to Ironman After Long COVID Journey (Tulsa, Oklahoma) In April of 2020 Ben O'Donnell faced the very real possibility that COVID…

Pike & Pint makes big investment in its future (Alexandria, MN) Six years ago Kent Kopp made a big decision. After working many years at D…

In honor of Memorial Day Bethany on the Lake presents Veteran’s Hill May 28, 2021 — Bethany on the Lake upholds their tradition of recognizing those who have ser…

Road Construction in Northwest Douglas County Alexandria, MN — Motorists who use County State Aid Highway (CSAH) 1 near the Douglas and Ot…

+9 A Memorial Day to Remember in Alexandria (Alexandria, MN) Veterans in Douglas County had hoped for years that the new Veterans Memori…

County Addresses Risk to Lakes, Among Other Issues (Alexandria, MN) The Douglas County Commissioners met on the first day of June. KXRA's Tom …

+3 Graduation for Alexandria Class of 2021 (Alexandria, MN) When you look in the history books of graduating classes in Alexandria, th…

+2 MDA recognizes top dairy herds in state Each year the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) recognizes the top Minnesota dairy h…

Trap Shooting Championships in Alexandria for next nine days (Alexandria, MN) The Alexandria Shooting Park will be a busy place for the next nine days, J…

+2 Early Morning Fire in Alexandria (Alexandria, MN) Alexandria Firefighters were on the scene of an apartment fire early Monda…

Construction to Begin on Roundabout Alexandria, MN — Work to construct a roundabout in LaGrand Township is set to begin in late …

Capturing Majesty (Kensington, MN) Shawn Stoen has been taking photographs for years. Last Thursday was anot…

Garbage Truck Catches Fire (Alexandria, MN) Monday afternoon a garbage truck caught fire while out at Carlos Creek Wine…

Motorcycle crash near Brandon kills one, injures another (Brandon, MN) Tuesday evening around 9:20 Douglas County Dispatch received a call about a mo…

The Bands Along Broadway (Alexandria, MN) Fifteen marching bands made a triumphant return to Alexandria as the 37th …

+2 New Officer Sworn In, Other City Business Discussed (Alexandria, MN) The Alexandria City Council met on Monday, May 28th for both a special mee…

+4 Collision at County Road 45/State Highway 27 intersection injures one (Alexandria, MN) Just before 7pm Monday night three vehicles were involved in a collision at…

Second Person Dies From June Motorcycle Crash Near Brandon (Brandon, MN) The driver of a motorcycle that crashed on June 22nd north of Brandon has now…

+5 School Board candidates to take part in forum (Alexandria, MN) There will be three candidates – Jeff Patience, Maureen Eigen, and Jeremy …

County looks at another roundabout site (Alexandria, MN) The Douglas County commissioners met on Tuesday, July 6th for a regular cou…

City talks in more detail about RCC plan and more (Alexandria, MN) The Alexandria City Council met for a relatively short meeting on Monday, …

Search Warrant Leads to Three Arrests near Alexandria (Alexandria, MN) Tuesday, July 13th Douglas County Deputies were checking a residence for su…

Voting for District 206 School Board Has Begun Remember to vote for the District 206 School Board! Now through August 9, you can vote early…

Air quality alert issued due to wildfire smoke through Thursday The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has issued an air quality alert for northern, …

+2 BUS-eum History Tour at Douglas County Library A fascinating look at past events that parallel current events.

Jerry Rose & D-Mac Discuss Resorters Centennial (Alexandria, MN) -- Recently, Resorters Golf Tournament Chairman Jerry Rose spoke at length with Dave McClurg about the coming Resorters, which marks the centennial of this prestigious tournament.

Alexandria School Board Candidates Offer Answers on KXRA's Openline (Alexandria, MN) The Alexandria Public Schools have an open position on their school board. …

Fatal Crash Near Evansville Monday (Evansville, MN) A Fargo woman died in a head-on crash near Evansville Monday afternoon. Th…

Three More Veterans Honored in Douglas County (Alexandria, MN) Three more Douglas County veterans are being recognized through the Operation Veteran Recognition program. Navy veteran Gabe Pipo, Army veteran Daryl Tvrdik and Marine veteran Dane Compton are the latest honorees.

+2 Pursuit Leads to I-94 Shutdown, Arrest (Osakis, MN) A pursuit this morning in eastern Douglas County led to a man being taken away …

Patience, Eigen move on to general election (Alexandria, MN) Tuesday's primary election has made clear who will be on the November ballo…

+2 SIdewalks along Broadway, 50th Avenue Median and more (Alexandria, MN) The Alexandria City Council met on Monday night for a regular council sessi…

+4 Local Artist is taking sign-making to the next level (Alexandria, MN) From inside his shop at his home near Villard, MN Jeff Roste is creating s…

Tour of Honor coins mark veteran visits (Alexandria, MN) Throughout the summer the board at the Veterans Memorial Park have been no…

Horizon Public Health Advisory; Recent Rise in COVID-19 Cases Horizon Public Health is reporting an increase of COVID-19 cases, a trend that has continued…

+4 Construction Nears Completion on Roundabout Alexandria, MN — The end is near. Work is on pace to be completed by September 10 on the rou…

+3 The Douglas County Fair Returns in Earnest The 2021 Douglas County Fair lived up to its motto of "Making memories to last a lifetime". …

1,000th robotic joint patient, Glenwood woman gets life reboot Local surgical history was made last month when Dr. Eric Nelson of Heartland Orthopedic Spec…

+2 Alexandria City Council looks to extend sidewalks (Alexandria, MN) The Alexandria City Council met on Monday evening, August 24th. The counci…

+2 Cases, Deaths Beginning to Steadily Climb in Lakes Area (Alexandria, MN) The latest numbers out of the Minnesota Department of Health indicate that…

+3 Strong Storms Rumbled Through Central Minnesota Saturday (KNSI) — Severe weather that tore through the St. Cloud area late Saturday morning and early…

Youth Activity Day Another Huge Success (Alexandria, MN) Another great showing for the Youth Outdoor Activity Day out at the Alexand…

+2 Coming Soon: Aagard's State-Of-The-Art Fabrication Center (Alexandria, MN) Aagard is excited to announce expansion plans to keep up with customer dema…

+4 New Guidance Prompts School District to Mask Elementary Students (Alexandria, MN) Alexandria Public Schools made the decision last week to update their prot…

Otter Tail County Man Dies in Bee Attack (Erhard, MN) -- A bee attack is blamed for the death of a man in Otter Tail County. Deputies…

+2 Governor's visit to local DFL picnic tainted by protesters (Alexandria, MN) More than 300 people showed up for the DFL picnic held in Alexandria at ci…

Kalon Prep opens its doors to students (Alexandria, MN) It was a dream for Chris Kragenbring that is finally a reality. She is th…

+3 New Douglas County Roundabout is Open Alexandria, MN — The roundabout is open! Motorists can now flow easily through the roundabou…

+3 MN Priests at Ground Zero Remember 9-11 Twenty Years Later (Alexandria, MN) It's been 20 years since two Minnesota priests were in the heart of Manhat…

Central Minnesota Shooting Leaves One Dead, Two Wounded (Long Prairie, MN) -- Authorities in Todd County report an early Sunday morning shooting has left one person dead and two wounded.

Sidewalk work along Highway 29 gets moving (Alexandria, MN) The work along the State Highway 29 South corridor in Alexandria has become…

+3 Event Brings in $7000 in Groceries for Food Shelf (Alexandria, MN) I've heard of people say they can fill up their cart in no time when out s…

+2 Auditor/Treasurer and License Bureau Move Alexandria, MN — Douglas County residents will be visiting a new location for certain servic…

+7 Grape Stomp is back and better than ever (Alexandria, MN) Although Carlos Creek Winery held a Grape Stomp Festival in 2020, it paled …

Fatal ATV crash near Miltona (Miltona, MN) Sunday evening, at approximately 7:56 PM, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office…

+4 Coronation highlights start of Alexandria Homecoming week (Alexandria, MN) Homecoming is always a very busy time at any high school. Hopefully throu…

County announced preliminary levy, Minnerath storage approved (Alexandria, MN) The Douglas County Commissioners met for the last time in the courthouse f…

Alumni Hall of Fame Induction Luncheon set for September 24 The Alexandria Education Foundation (AEF) is pleased to announce that the following individu…

School Board Forum video draws controversy (Alexandria, MN) The American Association of University Women (AAUW) has held many public f…

Osakis School closes amid bomb threat (Osakis, MN) Osakis Superintendent Randy Bergquist sent a message out to facility, staff, f…

Glenwood driver dies near Leaf Valley Friday (Leaf Valley, MN) On Friday afternoon, at approximately 1:26 pm the Douglas County Sheriff's…

+2 City Meeting: EPA approves Lake Winona Study (Alexandria, MN) The Alexandria City Council met on Monday, September 27th. The city agend…

Glenwood pedestrian dies after getting hit by a vehicle (Glenwood, MN) A 68 year old Pope County woman died after being hit by a vehicle as she walk…

+4 Big hurdle for "The Rune" may be behind them (Alexandria, MN) One of the most ambitious projects in downtown Alexandria may finally be mo…

+2 Man in custody following two-day search (Alexandria, MN) On September 30th at approximately 9:00 PM the Douglas County Sheriff's Of…

+2 Douglas County Board meets in new space (Alexandria, MN) The Douglas County Board met in their new Administration Building space at…

Horizon Public Health Advisory; Surge Continues Horizon Public Health is reporting a continued upward trend and surge in COVID-19 cases. As …

Two more COVID-19 related deaths in Douglas County (Alexandria, MN) The latest data from the Minnesota Department of Health includes two more …

House Fire near Garfield (Garfield, MN) On Monday, October 11, at 8:29 pm, the Sheriff's Office received a 911 call o…

SunOpta's SOWN oat creamer part of surging industry (Alexandria, MN) SunOpta is on the cusp of a growing industry for plant-based retail sales. …

Authorities release more details in fatal pedestrian collision (Alexandria, MN) Authorities have now released the names of the people involved in last Thur…

Alexandria Public Schools continues to maintain stable overall enrollment (Alexandria, MN) Enrollment in the Alexandria Public Schools is stable and showing a slight…

Q & A with Douglas County Feedlot Coordinator Mark Koep Mark Koep, has been the Feedlot Coordinator for Douglas County since 2017. Prior to that, he…

+11 Holding on to fall color in West Central MN (Alexandria, MN) A recent drive to Evansville along highway 82 Tuesday, starting on the west…

Evansville’s Ostenson Named 2022-23 Initiators Fellow FERGUS FALLS, MINN — Alex Ostenson of Evansville has been named one of two 2022-23 Initiator…

Police looking for vandals at Kinkead Cemetery (Alexandria, MN) Friday morning the Alexandria Police Department was alerted to the vandaliz…

Local School Questions and School Board Races In the 2021 local special elections there were a number of questions on the ballots for area…

Eigen wins close election for Alexandria School Board (Alexandria, MN) Voters have elected Maureen Eigen to fill a special one-year term on the Al…

+7 Pioneer in Alexandria Women's Athletics honored as part of fundraiser (Alexandria, MN) This weekend is a big celebration of the history of women's athletics at Al…

+2 The race to open is on at Andes Tower Hills (Kensington, MN) Andes Tower Hills near Alexandria began to make snow Friday night as the te…

Charges filed against driver in crash that killed Garfield man (Pine County, MN) Nearly six months after a Garfield man was killed in a crash near Hinckley…

+3 Unique experience for Alexandria's High School Choir (Alexandria, MN) To say that Dr. Craig Jessop is a distinguished music director seems minim…

+3 McIver named 2021 Christian Service recipient (Alexandria, MN) Once again the Unity Foundation was able to present their annual Ernie Unru…

Flag returns to Alexandria (Alexandria, MN) A flag that was flown over each Land-based Phalanx Weapon System Site in Ba…

Three new veterans honored by Operation Veteran Recognition program (Alexandria, MN) Three new faces will adorn the billboard near Alexandria Clinic soon. The…

+11 Christmas in the Fort, Lighting Ceremony returns (Alexandria, MN) There was something special about the lighting ceremony in 2020 because of…