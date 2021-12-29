Unity Foundation Leads Effort to Help Restaurant Employees

Alexandria's Unity Foundation led the effort to help restaurant workers.  The boxes were lined up to fill for employees affected by the shutdown in late 2020.

 Courtesy: Unity Foundation

(Alexandria, MN)  2021 had so much complexity to it.  It was a combination of togetherness, divisiveness, struggles and triumphs.  Looking back on the year, we've compiled a number of stories that we will share in a series of links in a combination of articles, videos, photos and audio clips.  Hopefully you can take a trip back with us through the following stories from the year, 2021, by scrolling down the page.  (The following stories are in way complete, but still a good encapsulation of the past year in the Alexandria Lakes Area.)

For audio archives from KXRA-AM's Openline programs, click on this "Archive" link.

Capturing Majesty

Capturing Majesty

(Kensington, MN)  Shawn Stoen has been taking photographs for years.  Last Thursday was anot…

Jerry Rose & D-Mac Discuss Resorters Centennial

Jerry Rose & D-Mac Discuss Resorters Centennial

(Alexandria, MN) -- Recently, Resorters Golf Tournament Chairman Jerry Rose spoke at length with Dave McClurg about the coming Resorters, which marks the centennial of this prestigious tournament. 

Three More Veterans Honored in Douglas County

Three More Veterans Honored in Douglas County

(Alexandria, MN)  Three more Douglas County veterans are being recognized through the Operation Veteran Recognition program.  Navy veteran Gabe Pipo, Army veteran Daryl Tvrdik and Marine veteran Dane Compton are the latest honorees. 