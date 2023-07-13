(Los Angeles, CA)--Justin Jefferson is adding some hardware to his trophy shelf. The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver won the ESPY Award for the "Play of the Year." Jefferson was honored for his one-handed catch against the Buffalo Bills on fourth-and-18 last November. The Vikings were trailing by four with two minutes left in regulation leading up to the play. Minnesota ended up winning the game 33-30.
Jefferson is the first Viking to win an ESPY for the "Play of the Year" since Brett Favre and Greg Lewis were given the honor in 2010.