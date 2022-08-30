Vikings trim roster ahead of Tuesday's deadline

(Eagan, MN)--The Minnesota Vikings are cutting down their roster. The team placed wide receiver Bisi Johnson and defensive lineman T-Y McGill Jr. on injured reserve yesterday. Additionally, the Vikings cut cornerback Tye Smith, tackle Timon Parris, and wide receiver Myron Mitchell. The Vikings must trim their roster down to 53 players before today's deadline. In other team news, Minnesota is reportedly not actively trying to trade back-up running back Alexander Mattison, but they could listen to offers. The Vikes will not practice today, but will return to the practice field tomorrow.
Minnesota will open the regular season on Sunday, September 11th at home against rival Green Bay at 3:25 p.m..