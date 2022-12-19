(Minneapolis, MN)--Well, the likely water cooler conversation at work today will be the Minnesota Vikings' historic come-from-behind win on Saturday. Minnesota rallied to beat Indianapolis 39-36 in overtime, erasing a 33-point deficit. That's the largest margin ever overcome to win a game in the N-F-L. Receiver Justin Jefferson says the team showed some character in the win. He says that "game after game we're finding ways to win finding ways to battle adversity. And, this is just a game that's way up on the list of determination, of fight, and just wanting to win."
The Vikings clinched the N-F-C North Division title with the amazing victory. They will host the New York Giants this Saturday at 12 p.m.