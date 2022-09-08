(Eagan, MN) --The Minnesota Vikings continue to get ready for Sunday's season opener against the Green Bay Packers. Head coach Kevin O'Connell says their preparation has been steady and consistent so far this preseason. The Vikings seem to be healthy heading into their season opener. Defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard was the only player listed on Week One's initial injury report. He was a limited participant in practice because of a biceps injury.
Sunday's game kicks off at 3:25 p.m. at U-S Bank Stadium.