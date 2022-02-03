(Eagan, MN) -- The Minnesota Vikings reportedly have their next head coach. Multiple sources confirm the team will hire Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell folllowing Super Bowl 56.
The news comes after the team spent Wednesday interviewing Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who decided to remain with the Wolverines. The 36-year-old O'Connell was Washington's offensive coordinator in 2019 before taking over the same role with the Rams the last two seasons.
He will be the tenth head coach in Vikings history. Minnesota won't be able to officially announce O'Connell's hiring until February 14th.