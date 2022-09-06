Minnesota Vikings players to surprise students with shoes

(Courtesy: NFL/Minnesota Vikings)

(Eagan, MN)--The Minnesota Vikings and Tradehome shoes will make back-to-school more comfortable for 500 local foster children.  The kids will be surprised with brand new shoes, a backpack, and socks during an event later today (Tuesday 5:00 p.m.) at T-C-O Stadium in Eagan.  Several Vikings players will fit the kids with their new shoes.  Tight end Irv Smith, fullback C-J Ham, edge rusher Za'Darius Smith, and rookie cornerback Andrew Booth are expected to be there.

