Greg Joseph named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

(Courtesy: Minnesota Vikings/NFL)

Minneapolis, MN)--Minnesota Vikings kicker Greg Joseph is being recognized for his stellar performance against the Giants last week.  He was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.  In Saturday's 27-to-24 win against New York, Joseph made both of his field goal attempts, including a 61-yard game-winner. He has connected on five game-winning kicks this season, which ties the record for most in a single season in NFL history.  

