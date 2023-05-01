(Kansas City, MO)--The Minnesota Vikings finished up the 2023 NFL Draft by making one pick on Friday and four picks on Saturday. The Vikings used their 102nd overall selection on USC cornerback Mekhi Blackmon in the third round. On the final day of the draft, Minnesota picked LSU safety Jay Ward, LSU nose tackle Jaquelin Roy, BYU quarterback Jaren Hall, and UAB running back DeWayne McBride.
Additionally, the Vikings signed 15 undrafted free agents, including Cincinnati linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. and Army edge rushed Andre Carter-the-second.