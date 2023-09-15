Viking winless on the season after losing to Eagles on Thursday night

(NFL/Minnesota Vikings)

(Philadelphia, PA)--The Minnesota Vikings turned the ball over four times during a 34-28 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday Night Football.  Kirk Cousins had a big game, passing for 364 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions.  Justin Jefferson hauled in 11 passes for 159 yards, while TJ Hockenson caught a pair of touchdowns.  Minnesota slowed down Jalen Hurts with four sacks in the game, but the Eagles crushed the Vikings on the ground with 259 rushing yards as a team. 

The Vikings fall to 0-2 to start the season. They will host the Chargers on September 24th.

Tags