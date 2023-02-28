(Eagan, MN)--The Minnesota Vikings might let Kirk Cousins play out the final year of his contract without an extension on the table. Tom Pelissero is reporting that the team is unlikely to offer the quarterback a one-year extension before the 2023 season. The report adds that Minnesota is considering a long-term contract with Cousins, but the team could also let him enter free agency at the end of next season.
Cousins passed for 4,547 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions for Minnesota last season.