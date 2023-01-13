(Minneapolis, MN)--The Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants meet for the second time in less than a month in the NFC Wild Card round at US Bank Stadium on Sunday. The two teams went all the way down to the wire on Christmas Eve, as Greg Joseph kicked a game-winning 61-yard field goal to give Minnesota a 27-24 win as time expired. The Vikings won the NFC North with a 13-and-4 record in the regular season. Minnesota has not lost to New York in Minneapolis since 2004, and the Vikings may have starting center Garrett Bradbury back in the fold after he was a full participant in yesterday's practice.
Kick-off Sunday is at 3:30 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium.