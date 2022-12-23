(Minneapolis, MN)-- A pair of first-year head coaches face off when Kevin O'Connell and the Minnesota Vikings host Brian Daboll and the New York Giants at US Bank Stadium on Christmas Eve. The 11-and-3 Vikings won the NFC North last Saturday after pulling off the greatest comeback in NFL history during their 39-36 victory over the Colts. Minnesota is still fighting for playoff seeding and is still in the running for the number-one seed in the NFC. Center Garrett Bradbury will miss the game, while linebacker Eric Kendricks and cornerback Cam Dantzler are both listed as questionable. Saturday's game kicks off at noon.
Vikings and Giants to clash Saturday at 12 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium
