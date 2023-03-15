Vikings add CB Byron Murphy in free agency signing

(Courtesy: NFL/Minnesota Vikings)

(Eagan, MN)--The Minnesota Vikings are bringing in a big name in free agency.  The team has reached a two-year deal with former Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy, according to multiple reports.  Murphy's contract is worth 22-million dollars over two seasons.  The acquisition helps fill one of Minnesota's biggest needs after the team released Cam Dantzler and saw Patrick Peterson sign with the Steelers on Monday.  Murphy had a fumble recovery touchdown and a half sack in nine games with Arizona last season.

