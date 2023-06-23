(Alexandria, MN)--The 39th Annual Vikingland Band Festival is set for this weekend in Alexandria. The parade will feature 15 marching units that will travel down Broadway this Sunday, June 25 beginning at 1:30 p.m. There will be two special guest units, the River City Rhythm Drum & Bugle Corps and Minnesota Brass Drum & Bugle Corps.
The 2023 grand marshals are four beloved music educators who recently retired from Alexandria Public Schools: Carolyn Aarsvold, Joelle Burreson, Steve Deitz and Jane Herth.
Ken Martinson, who got it all started, talks about the beginnings of the parade in his hometown...
The parade will travel south on Broadway from 4th Avenue to 15th Avenue. Organizers say for the best viewing, spectators are invited to gather in four performance zones where every band is certain to play. These zones are along Broadway near 6th, 8th, 11th and 14th Avenues.
By the way, any vehicles not moved by 12:30 p.m. on Sunday will be towed to make way for the parade. Drivers should use caution near 6th and 8th Avenues as bleachers will be set up in the intersections early Sunday morning.
For more go to: vikinglandbandfestival.com.