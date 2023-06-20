(Alexandria, MN)--Vikingland Band Festival marches into Alexandria this weekend Marching bands from across Minnesota will gather in Alexandria this weekend for the 39th Annual Vikingland Band Festival. The parade featuring more than 1,000 performers in 15 marching units will travel down Broadway on Sunday, June 25, beginning at 1:30 p.m..
A highlight of the festival will be two special guest units, the River City Rhythm Drum & Bugle Corps and Minnesota Brass Drum & Bugle Corps.
The 2023 grand marshals are four beloved music educators who recently retired from Alexandria Public Schools: Carolyn Aarsvold, Joelle Burreson, Steve Deitz and Jane Herth.
The Alexandria Marching Band serves as host band for the weekend and will perform in exhibition. The parade travels south on Broadway from 4th Avenue to 15th Avenue. For the best viewing, spectators are invited to gather in four performance zones where every band is certain to play. These zones are along Broadway near 6th, 8th, 11th and 14th Avenues.
The performance order is Alexandria, Sauk Rapids-Rice, Champlin Park, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, Minnesota Brass, Milaca, Waconia, St. Michael-Albertville, Winona Cotter, River City Rhythm, Fergus Falls, Richfield, Dassel-Cokato, Sartell-St. Stephen and 728 Cadets.
The Vikingland Band Festival is made possible by the generous support of more than 50 sponsors and dozens of volunteers. Platinum sponsors for 2023 are Walmart, Geneva Capital, Explore Alexandria, the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce, Alexandria Public School District 206 and the Echo Press.
The Alexandria Police Department reminds everyone there will be no parking on Broadway from 4th Avenue to 17th Avenue. Any vehicles not moved by 12:30 PM on Sunday will be towed to make way for the parade. Drivers should use caution near 6th and 8th Avenues as bleachers will be set up in the intersections early Sunday morning, and also near 15th Avenue where band buses will be loading after the parade.
The Vikingland Band Festival committee thanks residents along 4th Avenue West and the surrounding streets for their cooperation as those streets will be used for the parade lineup area. “No Parking” signs will be put in place on Saturday evening and the streets should be cleared of vehicles by Sunday morning as the bands begin to line up.
For more information, and to purchase tickets in the convenient bleacher seating areas, visit the official website at VikinglandBandFestival.com