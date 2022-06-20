(Alexandria, MN)--Marching bands from across Minnesota will gather in Alexandria this weekend for the 38th Annual Vikingland Band Festival. The parade featuring more than 1,100 performers in 17 marching units will travel down Broadway on Sunday, June 26, beginning at 1:30 PM.
A highlight of the festival will be two special guest units, the River City Rhythm Drum & Bugle Corps and the Annandale High School Drumline.
The 2022 grand marshal is Greg DeGier, who recently retired as a band director from Alexandria Public Schools and who has served as a volunteer on the festival committee for 22 years.
The Alexandria Marching Band serves as host band for the weekend and will perform in exhibition. The parade travels south on Broadway from 4th Avenue to 15th Avenue. For the best viewing, spectators are invited to gather in four performance zones where every band is certain to play. These zones are along Broadway near 6th, 8th, 11th and 14th Avenues.
The performance order is Alexandria, Richfield, Winona Cotter, Fergus Falls, River City Rhythm, Two Rivers, St. Michael-Albertville, Dassel-Cokato, 728 Cadets, Sauk Rapids-Rice, Sartell-St. Stephen, Milaca, Annandale Drumline, Hibbing, Waconia, Champlin Park and Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg.
The Vikingland Band Festival is made possible by the generous support of more than 50 sponsors and dozens of volunteers. Platinum sponsors for 2022 are Walmart, Geneva Capital, Carlson Music Center, Douglas Machine, Explore Alexandria, the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce, Alexandria Public School District 206 and the Echo Press.
The Alexandria Police Department reminds everyone there will be no parking on Broadway from 4th Avenue to 15th Avenue. Any vehicles not moved by 12:30 PM on Sunday will be towed to make way for the parade. Drivers should use caution near 6th and 8th Avenues as bleachers will be set up in the intersections early Sunday morning.
The Vikingland Band Festival committee thanks residents along 4th Avenue West and the surrounding streets for their cooperation as those streets will be used for the parade lineup area. “No Parking” signs will be put in place on Saturday evening and the streets should be cleared of vehicles by Sunday morning as the bands begin to line up.
For more information, and to purchase tickets in the convenient bleacher seating areas, visit the official website at VikinglandBandFestival.com.