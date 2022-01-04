(Alexandria, MN) -- Authorities have released the name of the driver that was killed in a two vehicle collision along 34th Avenue West in Alexandria Monday night, along with the name of the operator of the second vehicle.
According to information provided by the Alexandria Police Department:
At approximately 7:45 PM on Monday, January 3rd, 39-year-old Oleksandr Shevchenko of Aventura, Florida was driving a semi-tractor and trailer eastbound on 34th Avenue West in Alexandria. The semi had been reported to be blocking the entire roadway. It is undetermined at this point why the semi was blocking both lanes of traffic. A vehicle operated by 83-year-old Arlys Hendrickson of Alexandria was westbound, and her vehicle collided with the trailer of the semi. A witness to the incident stated it was dark outside and the trailer was hard to see as it blocked the roadway.
Hendrickson was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reports and no other passengers were in either vehicle.
The Minnesota State Patrol and Alexandria police investigators are continuing the investigation.
Assisting the Alexandria Police Department in Monday evening's crash investigation were the Minnesota State Patrol, North Ambulance, Alexandria Fire Department, and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.