(Sauk Centre, MN)--Authorities have identified the man killed in a crash over the weekend near Sauk Centre. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Collin Flynn, 24, of Detroit Lakes, was killed in the crash early Sunday morning. He was reportedly traveling southeast on County Road 17 when he left the roadway, struck a field approach, and went airborne and rolled several times. Officials say Flynn was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Authorities say alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.