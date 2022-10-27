Michael Carpenter charged in death of St. Cloud co-worker

(Michael Jordan Carpenter mug courtesy: Benton County Jail)

(St. Cloud, MN)--A central Minnesota man is accused of shooting a woman to death outside their workplace after she repeatedly rejected his advances.  Michael Carpenter, 36, of St. Cloud, is charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of 28-year-old Nicole Hammond.  Authorities responded Monday morning to a textile business on the northeast side of St. Cloud on a report of a gunshot.  Police reportedly found Hammond lying near in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the neck.  Carpenter was arrested several hours later at an apartment in Sauk Rapids.

He is currently being held in the Benton County Jail. 

